Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $630.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.