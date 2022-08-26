DA Davidson Raises Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $32.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.3 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at about $26,634,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.