DA Davidson Raises Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $32.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.3 %
Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at about $26,634,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Further Reading
