LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 43.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 43.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 188,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 45,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

