Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

