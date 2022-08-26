Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.83.
Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM
In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
