Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

