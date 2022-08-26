Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,355.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,355.50 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,365 ($16.49), with a volume of 560952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,394.50 ($16.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.60.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

