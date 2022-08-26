The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $34.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 115.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 116,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 361,932 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
