The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $34.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 115.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 116,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 361,932 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.