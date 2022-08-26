Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

