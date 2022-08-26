JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.97

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.84. JBS shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 225,919 shares traded.

JBS Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

