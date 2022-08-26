First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.