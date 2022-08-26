XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered XP Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

XP Power Trading Up 1.0 %

XPPLF opened at $24.50 on Friday. XP Power has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

