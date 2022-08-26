West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

West African Resources Trading Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

