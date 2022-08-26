Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Yubo International Biotech Price Performance
YBGJ opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Yubo International Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
