Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

YBGJ opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Yubo International Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

