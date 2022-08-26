StockNews.com Lowers Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Tuniu Price Performance
Shares of TOUR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.45. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
