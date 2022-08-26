StockNews.com Lowers Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.45. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

