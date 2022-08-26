Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Market Perform

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.81.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

