Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

