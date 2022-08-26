Evercore ISI Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $200.18 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.