Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.36.

TSE:BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$90.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

