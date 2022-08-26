Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.36.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$71.21 and a one year high of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$90.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

