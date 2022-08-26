Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

