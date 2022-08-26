Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

