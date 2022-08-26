Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.