Truist Financial Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

