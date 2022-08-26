Stephens Boosts First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $44.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

