Cormark Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$71.21 and a one year high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

