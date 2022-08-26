Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of GO opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $76,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,105.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,105.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

