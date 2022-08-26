Contrasting Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -0.99% -29.08% -0.63% Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tenneco and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenneco and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 0 4 1 0 2.20 Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.52%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Tenneco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.09 $35.00 million ($2.15) -8.79 Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 100.16 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -10.40

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenneco beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands. The Performance Solutions segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials; advanced suspension technologies; and ride control, braking, and systems protection products. The Clean Air segment offers catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters; burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The Powertrain segment provides pistons, piston rings, piston pins, cylinder liners, valvetrain products, valve seats and guides, ignition products, dynamic seals, bonded piston seals, combustion and exhaust gaskets, static gaskets and seals, engine bearings, industrial bearings, and bushings and washers. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

