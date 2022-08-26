Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $51.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

