SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Halcon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 2.04 $86.76 million $5.38 8.52 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverBow Resources and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

