Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $72.16

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.