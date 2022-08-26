Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $73.25

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 232,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.