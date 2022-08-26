Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $103.17

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

