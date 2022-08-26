Head-To-Head Comparison: New Found Gold (NFGC) vs. The Competition

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare New Found Gold to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -8.44 New Found Gold Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -4.53

New Found Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 541 2911 3699 78 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Found Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 66.86%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.71% -8.81% -0.82%

Summary

New Found Gold rivals beat New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

