Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Spire alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.