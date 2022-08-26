Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $90.20

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

