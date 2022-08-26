Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $781.50

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $781.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $710.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

