Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $781.50

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $781.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $710.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

