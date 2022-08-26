Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $45.56

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,018,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
