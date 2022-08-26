First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

FM opened at C$26.52 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.63. The firm has a market cap of C$18.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.