Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $131.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.23.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 419.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 124.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

VLO opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

