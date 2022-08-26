Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $118.92

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

