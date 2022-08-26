Head-To-Head Comparison: AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) versus Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 103.14 -$7.92 million N/A N/A Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Wuhan General Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

