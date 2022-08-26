Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $476.25

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

