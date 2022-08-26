Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $32.57

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Up 0.6 %

MAT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

