Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,091 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,132 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

