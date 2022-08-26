Baytex Energy (BTEGF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Baytex Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% Baytex Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Volatility and Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baytex Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion $1.29 billion 4.70 Baytex Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.67

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Baytex Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baytex Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Baytex Energy Competitors 708 2128 1839 55 2.26

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 54.43%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.