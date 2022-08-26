Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digi International (DGII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII):
- 8/9/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $40.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Digi International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.