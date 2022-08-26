Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digi International (DGII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII):

8/9/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $40.00.

8/8/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00.

8/5/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Digi International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

