Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$50.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital Power to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,300 in the last three months.

TSE CPX opened at C$51.59 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

