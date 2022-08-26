Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $196.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.06.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $177.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

