Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 163.67

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 67.80 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £354.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,378.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 84.84%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

