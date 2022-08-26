Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $240.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.91.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 118.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

