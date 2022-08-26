Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

